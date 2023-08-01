United States
Frédéric Malle
Carnal Flower Edp
$385.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Containing the highest concentration of natural tuberose in perfumery, Carnal Flower is an olfactive masterpiece. Fleshy and achromatic, the forbidden bloom is rendered icy with mentholated distinction, occasionally revealing its creamy, voluptuous soul. A dramatic olfactive clash between lush, verdant innocence and magnetic, amorous desire. Dangerously alluring and utterly incomparable.