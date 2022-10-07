Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Dunelm
Carmona Lamp Shade 45cm Black
£49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dunelm
Need a few alternatives?
Dunelm
Tofty Mini Ivory Table Lamp
BUY
£12.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Ava Graphite And White Table Lamp
BUY
£8.00
Dunelm
BrushedEarthHome
Customisable Hand Painted Table Lamp | Exposed Bulb
BUY
£30.00
Etsy
Dunelm
Ferris Satin Nickel Table Lamp
BUY
£12.00
Dunelm
More from Dunelm
Dunelm
Asbury Mirror 10 X 26cm
BUY
£15.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Tofty Mini Ivory Table Lamp
BUY
£12.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Dash Geo 16 Piece Cutlery Set
BUY
£5.00
£10.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Teddy Bear Throw
BUY
£10.00
Dunelm
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Pumpkin Ramekin Candle
BUY
$19.20
$24.00
Anthropologie
Dunelm
Asbury Mirror 10 X 26cm
BUY
£15.00
Dunelm
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Bookends
BUY
£56.00
Anthropologie
Rowen & Wren
Bingley Brass Candlestick
BUY
£22.00
Rowen & Wren
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted