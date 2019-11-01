Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Le Specs
Carmito Sunglasses
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Silver-tone temple logo insets Soft case and cleaning cloth included Rectangular frame Non-polarized lenses Imported, China Plastic frame Plastic lenses Style #LSPEC30350
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Gucci
Square Acetate Sunglasses
$650.00
from
Gucci
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Square Acetate Sunglasses
$465.00
from
Gucci
BUY
Crap Eyewear
The Supa Phreek Sunglasses
$79.00
from
Crap Eyewear
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Square Acetate And Metal Glasses
$505.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from Le Specs
Le Specs
Illumination Sunglasses
$69.00
from
Le Specs
BUY
Le Specs
The Ginchiest Geometric Acetate Sunglasses
£75.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Le Specs
Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses
£75.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Le Specs
Outskirt Optical - Ice Blue
£85.62
from
Le Specs
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
pala eyewear
Meria Havana In Tortoiseshell
£80.00
from
Frankly
BUY
zeroUV
Vintage-inspired Round Eyeglasses
$14.94
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
RAY BAN
Sole Sonnenbrille Unisex
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
YOSHYA
Retro Cat-eye Sunglasses (pack Of 2)
$11.64
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted