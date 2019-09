Mara Hoffman

Carmen Tiered Striped Hemp Maxi Skirt

Mara Hoffman's 'Carmen' maxi skirt is made from sustainably sourced hemp - it's good for the environment and feels soft against skin. This striped style has a full, tiered hem and wide, elasticated band that sits at your narrowest point. Wear it with the matching top or a tucked-in T-shirt.