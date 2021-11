Raven + Lily

Carmen Medium Tumbler Set

Truly versatile, the Recycled Glass Tumbler adds understated style to every space. The set is as striking as she is practical with her comfortable and convenient ergonomically cylindrical form. Handcrafted in small batches from recycled glass by artisans in Kenya, every Recycled Glass Tumbler is slightly different in color and pattern. We love using the tumbler as a vessel for small wildflowers.