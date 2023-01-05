Bec & Bridge

Carmen Maxi Dress

$450.00 $315.00

Make an entrance in the Carmen Maxi Dress. With a contrasting pleated bodice featuring an underbust cut-out, bias-cut skirt and diamond cut-out at back, the statement maxi dress is both flattering and feminine. The dress is finished with black bias binding around neck and waistline. The dress comes with a small removable tack stitch on the centre-front binding which provides more coverage across the bust. The stitch can be easily removed for a deeper V neckline, as seen in the imagery. Size & Fit Fabric & Care