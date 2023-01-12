Urban Outfitters

Carmella Glass Reed Diffuser & Fragrance Oil Set

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 80109408; Color Code: 000 Fill your space with entrancing fragrances with this diffuser set featuring UO Home’s signature scents. Features a glass vessel with a bubbled silhouette that adds an effortlessly chic touch to your shelves. Complete with reeds and fragrance oil. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Scents - Teal: Sun-warmed wood, balsamic amber, tonka, earthy hay - Iridescent: Patchouli, tonka, sweet jasmine, tropical nectar Content + Care - Includes diffuser, reeds and fragrance oil - Glass - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3.78"dia x 5"h