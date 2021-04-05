United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Frye
Carly Zipper Trim Chelsea Boot
$298.00$89.98
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details The Carly Chelsea boot gets a modern makeover with zipper trimmed side goring. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width - Round toe - Covered vamp - Pull-on - Lightly cushioned footbed - Gored side paneling with zipper trim - Stacked block heel - Imported Materials Learther Additional Info - Approx. 6” Shaft Height - Approx. 12” Opening Circumference