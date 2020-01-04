Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Carlotta Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This turtleneck sweater dress is both cozy and chic in one versatile silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Colma Tunic Sweater
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Hand-tufted Annabelle Rug
$598.00
$215.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Veru Pitcher
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Harlowe Faux Pearl Headband
$20.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted