Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Chief
Carlotta Earrings
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Chief
Carlotta Earrings
Need a few alternatives?
OBJKTS Jewelry
Half Pave Chain Earrings
BUY
$49.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
BaubleBar
Honolulu Earrings
BUY
$48.00
BaubleBar
Mondo Mondo
Gold & Blue Sirena Earrings
BUY
$192.00
$295.00
SSENSE
Chief
Carlotta Earrings
BUY
$260.00
Chief
More from Chief
Chief
3 In 1 Good Times Tablet
BUY
$752.00
Chief
Chief
Gangbuster Cuff
BUY
$272.00
Chief
Chief
Galaxy Ring Lapis
BUY
$360.00
Chief
More from Earrings
OBJKTS Jewelry
Half Pave Chain Earrings
BUY
$49.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
BaubleBar
Honolulu Earrings
BUY
$48.00
BaubleBar
Mondo Mondo
Gold & Blue Sirena Earrings
BUY
$192.00
$295.00
SSENSE
Chief
Carlotta Earrings
BUY
$260.00
Chief
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted