Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Jennifer Behr
Carlotta Bandeaux Headband
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Imitation pearls. Wire frame. Headband. Made in the USA.
Featured in 1 story
25 Headpieces To Elevate Your Wedding-Day Tresses
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Caravan
Faux Pearl Spring Headband
$7.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Design By Hummingbird
Beautiful Crystal Diamante Jewelled Headband Alice Band
£48.99
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Luna Bea
Luna Halo
$265.00
from
BHLDN
BUY
DETAILS
David's Bridal
Gossamer Lace Floral Clip With Crystals
$79.95
$39.99
from
David's Bridal
BUY
More from Jennifer Behr
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Thada Velvet Headband
£173.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Silk Faille Scrunchie
£93.00
£38.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Jennifer Behr Adelie Crystal Leaf Circlet Headband
£732.15
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Behr
Adelie Crystal Leaf Circlet Headband
$875.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
