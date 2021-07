Carlotha Ray

Carlotha Ray Crisscross Square Toe Slides

$175.00 $78.75

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Rubber Debossed logo at footbed Lily of the valley scent Open toe Rubber sole Made in Italy This item cannot be gift-boxed Carlotha Ray shoes are made from natural rubber, and infused with color and fragrance sourced from plants and herbs Style #CARAY30012