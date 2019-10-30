Anastasia Beverly Hills

Carli Bybel Palette

Created in collaboration with iconic beauty influencer Carli Bybel, Anastasia Beverly Hills Carli Bybel Eye Shadow and Pressed Pigment Palette is a limited-edition palette featuring 14 of Carli's can't-live-without shades. This versatile collection lets you achieve everything from your go-to daytime looks to shimmery nighttime smoky eyes using Carli's favorites mattes and metallics in both warm and cool tones.Why You'll Love It:Unique full-pigment formula is easy to blend and delivers high color payoff and buildable intensityContains 14 all-new shades in matte, metallic, shimmer or duo chrome finishesContains 1 pressed pigment shade (Cindy, a matte bright orange) that works beautifully as a cheek colorWide shade range allows you to create everything from cool- to warm-toned neutral looks, sultry smoky eyes, and bright, sparkly eye-popping looksIncludes a dual-ended brush and a large mirror housed inside pink gem-like packaging with Carli brandingPerfect for everyone from makeup beginners to diehard Carli followersFormulated without parabens, gluten or talcDermatologist tested and noncomedogenicCruelty-freeShades:Boli (metallic champagne)Bybel (matte reddish-purple brown)Mandala (metallic/duo chrome light purple)Libra (metallic goldish)Jode (shimmer teal)OA (duo chrome blue + purple)Boie (matte ash brown)Bear (Matte beige)Moo (metallic light gold)Chai (matte light brown)*Cindy (matte bright orange pressed pigment)*Stev (matte dark red)Aura (metallic red pink shimmer)My Angels (metallic gold) *Cindy is not intended for use around the immediate eye area.Product Pairings:Eye PrimerMini Eye PrimerBrush 3Darkside Waterproof Gel LinerWaterproof Crème Color