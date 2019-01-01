Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC

Carla Sneakers

$560.00
At Net-A-Porter
CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC's leather 'Carla' sneakers are trimmed with a combination of rubber, mesh and neoprene. The push stud-fastening strap can be styled wrapped around the heel or left undone for a deconstructed look.
Featured in 1 story
12 Pairs Of Sneakers Worth The Hype
by Marissa Rosenblum