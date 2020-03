Urban Outfitters

Carla Rectangle Pegboard Set

$129.99 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Make your wall display so uniquely you with this wooden pegboard set. Comes with a rectangular pegboard, large shelf, medium shelf and small shelf, plus twelve pegs that can be arranged to your own unique display, perfect for holding candles, trinkets, jewelry, scarves and more. Mounts to wall.