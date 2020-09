Vagabond

Carla Black Leather Boots

£135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vagabond

With the new signature boots Carla, we embrace our romance with the late 90s and early millennium, adding a new take on the familiar chunky sole. Made from smooth black leather, these statement-making boots are designed with a mid-high shaft and a squared toe. The solid sole measure 69mm and sets out the next level of chunkiness this season.