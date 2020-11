Olsson & Jensen

Carl-johan Lamp

The Carl-Johan lamp from Swedish brand Olsson & Jensen is a lovely table lamp that, as the name suggests, looks like a porcini mushroom – or Carl Johan mushroom, which is its Swedish name! The table lamp has a simple design, sheds a soft light and adds that little extra something to your home. Choose from different colours.