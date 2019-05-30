Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Byron Lars
Carissima Sheath Dress
$258.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
We're so smitten with this pencil dress from his Anthropologie-exclusive Beguile line; the lace and appliqued flowers make it a perfect piece for every occasion. Add strappy, sparkly sandals for an event-ready look.
Featured in 1 story
We Unpacked Every Wedding Dress Code
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Cut-out Detail Dress
$99.90
from
Mango
BUY
J.Crew
Carson Dress In Silk Dupioni
$265.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Trademark
Ashworth Dress
$148.00
from
Trademark
BUY
Boohoo
Aisha Belted Plunge Neck Skater Dress
$50.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
More from Byron Lars
Byron Lars
Carissima Sheath Dress
$258.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Byron Lars
Carissima Sheath
$258.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Byron Lars
Daisy Lace Sheath
$258.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted