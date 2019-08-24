Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
PUMA

Carina Sneaker

$65.00$44.98
At DSW
Grab anyone's attention in the women's Carina sneaker from Puma. These suede lace-ups feature a sporty design and a textured midsole for extra intrigue.
Featured in 1 story
Say Goodbye To Summer With These Major Shoe Sales
by Emily Ruane