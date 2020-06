Castañer

Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

£90.00 £45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Take it from us, Castañer's 'Carina' espadrilles are a vacation essential. Made from airy terracotta canvas, this pair is set on 80mm jute wedges with vulcanized rubber soles. Fasten the ties into a knot at your ankle.