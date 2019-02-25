French Connection

Cari Sparkle Maxi Wedding Dress

£250.00

The Cari Sparkle takes its inspiration from classic bohemian style. The floor length gown has a lofty, fluid shape with a full skirt which creates plenty of movement. The voluminous balloon sleeves further emphasise the bohemian influence. A plunging neckline is partly covered with a delicate eyelash lace insert, while a beautiful waist panel embroidered with sequin and bead work embroidery all in sparkling silver tones. The intricate thread work and draped chiffon-feel fabric work together to create the wholly romantic and ethereal feel of this gown.