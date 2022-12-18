Carhartt

Carhartt Pet Harnesses

$100.21

Buy Now Review It

Carhartt Nylon Ripstop Work Dog Harness. Multi-functional harness with cargo accessories attachment points For the dog who wants to put in as much work as you do, the workwear harness is multi-functional – built for movement and security while allowing your dog to carry some of the weight with a modular cargo system Durable ripstop nylon on the outside and lightweight, breathable spacer mesh on the inside keeps your dog comfortable. Fully adjustable work harness with durable straps of nylon webbing with duck canvas weave Rugged side release buckles, webbing handle for lead and control, CARGO SERIES Compatible MOLLE system for quick attachments of accessories, X-bungee cord for additional carrying, custom durable slotted metal D-ring for top and side attachment points Sizing: Medium (Chest Girth 22"- 30") Large (Chest Girth 26"- 36") Extra Large (Chest Girth 28"- 44") See sizing chart in images Exterior shell in 500D Cordura Ripstop - W/RInterior breathable spacer meshFully adjustable work harness with durable straps of nylon webbing with duck canvas weave Edge binding on pads to prevent fraying and abrasion Rugged side release buckle Webbing handle for lead and controlM.O.L.L.E strips for quick attachments of accessoriesX-bungee cord for additional carryingCustom durable slotted metal D-ring for top and side attachment points Fully adjustable Plastic side release buckle, strap adjuster and strap keeperImported WORK HARNESSLower NeckChestBody LengthM13-2222-3015"L14-2826-3617"XL15-3028-4419" PRODUCT DIMENSIONMEDIUMLARGEX-LARGEMMINMMINMMIN Depth300.0011.8143517.1347018.5 Width 220.008.662409.4532012.6 Height 270.0010.6332012.635013.78 Thickness 4.000.1640.1640.16 Weight (kg)/ (LB)0.350.780.491.090.551.21