Carhartt

Carhartt Chore Dog Coat, Water Repellent Cotton Duck Canvas

$39.99 $34.32

Buy Now Review It

Imported Hook And Loop closure 12-ounce, firm-hand, 100% ring spun cotton duck dog vest with water-repellent coating Quilted nylon lining for warmth and easy on and off Corduroy-trimmed collar tucks into coat Two rivet-reinforced pockets; Carhartt label sewn on pocket Fully-adjustable hook-and loop neck and chest tabs Size Small 13" - 17" Neck, 16" - 21" Chest Like the original, our redesigned dog chore coat is made with firm-hand duck canvas and a water-repellent coating, which protects your pup in wet, windy weather. The Quilted liner adds warmth, while improved tabs at the neck and chest make it simple to take on and off. The signature corduroy collar Also features a new vent for easier collar access. Sizes S-XL. Imported.