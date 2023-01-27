Diesel

Cargo Zip-up Long Skirt

$325.00

New Season Diesel cargo zip-up long skirt Diesel showcases its contemporary aesthetic with this maxi skirt, constructed in a relaxed cargo design. The garment is imagined in a military green hue that enhances the utilitarian feel. Imported Highlights olive green multiple cargo pockets low-rise front zip fastening side zip-fastening pocket eyelet embellishment long length Composition Nylon 100% Washing instructions Machine Wash Wearing The model is 5 ft 9 in wearing size 40 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18914645 Brand style ID: A087920BIAM