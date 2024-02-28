Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Baggu
Cargo Nylon Shoulder Bag
$46.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Baggu
Need a few alternatives?
Puppets and Puppets
Spoon Hobo In Olive
BUY
$395.00
Puppets and Puppets
Staud
Alec Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$350.00
Net-A-Porter
Baggu
Cargo Nylon Shoulder Bag
BUY
$46.00
Baggu
Urban Outfitters
Uo Buckle Biker Bag
BUY
£36.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Baggu
Baggu
Cargo Nylon Shoulder Bag
BUY
$46.00
Baggu
Baggu
Uo Exclusive Mini Crescent Bag
BUY
$34.99
$42.00
Urban Outfitters
Baggu
Packing Cube Set
BUY
$30.00
$36.00
ban.do
Baggu
Duck Bag
BUY
$38.00
Baggu
More from Shoulder Bags
Puppets and Puppets
Spoon Hobo In Olive
BUY
$395.00
Puppets and Puppets
Staud
Alec Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$350.00
Net-A-Porter
Baggu
Cargo Nylon Shoulder Bag
BUY
$46.00
Baggu
Urban Outfitters
Uo Buckle Biker Bag
BUY
£36.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted