The Frankie Shop

Cargo Long Trouser Shorts

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Frankie Shop

Please be advised that our warehouse is closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis and all orders placed on our website at this stage will be held until we are able to ship again. We sincerely apologize for this situation and feel free to email us at info@thefrankieshop.com. Thank you. Be well #stayhome