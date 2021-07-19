United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lora DiCarlo
Carezza
$162.99$139.99
At Ella Paradis
Get ready to try the unicorn of magic fingers, this patent-pending product just launched to the market the PercussionTouch™ Stimulation, Carezza is designed to mimic a human finger pulsating on your clitoris (or wherever you’re craving a little stimulation.) . Highlights: Tapping and drumming is different from other types of stimulation Pinpointed Stimulation Beautifully palm-shaped