Caress

Caress Evenly Gorgeous Exfoliating Body Wash

$3.97

At Target

Want to feel gorgeously soft skin every day? Transform your daily shower into an irresistible treat with the exquisitely fragranced Caress Evenly Gorgeous body wash. Indulge your skin with a rich exfoliating lather delicately scented with burnt brown sugar and karite butter that makes this bodywash smell good enough to eat. This body wash for women has subtle notes of soft crisp apple and berry open up to a bold floral heart, while rich scents of warm tonka bean, vanilla and balsam together round out the lush lather to leave you with perfectly buffed and glowing skin.