Care Touch

Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes

$19.99 $17.19

Streak-Free Formula - These wipes have a high-tech formula to clean effectively and dry quickly without leaving behind streaks or residue. It easily cleans everything from your phone, glasses, screens, or other surfaces. Gentle and Effective - Our wipes are suitable for all glass surfaces and safe for coated lenses, making it ideal for most applications. The wipes are big enough for large screens and made of a soft, lightweight material that's gentle but effective. Convenient - These wipes are small and individually wrapped making it easy to carry a few in your bag so you can easily your lenses or devices on-the-go. This makes them the perfect cleaning wipes for glasses and smartphone screens. The larger wipes are also made to clean larger screens and surfaces. Package Contents - 210 Individually Wrapped Cleansing Wipes Because You Care - At Care Touch, our goal is to provide quality products to our customers that we can fully stand behind. Our care doesn’t end when your product gets to the door, and we’re fully dedicated to your satisfaction. If you are in any way unsatisfied with a product you order, or just have a question or concern, send us an email, or give us a call and we will take care of it for you.