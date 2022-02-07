Care/Of

Sleep Supplements – 30ct

$18.29

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance No artificial flavors colors or sweeteners Gluten Free Non-GMO Vegan Highlights A powerful combination of vitamins and herbs to support restful sleep Contains melatonin, ashwagandha, valerian, and passion flower extract Combines clinically-backed ingredients and herbs used for centuries Sugar-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, and free from unnecessary additives 30 capsules for a 30 day supply Specifications Contains: Does Not Contain Any of the 8 Major Allergens Suggested Age: 18 Years and Up Product Warning: Use caution while driving a motor vehicle, consult a doctor if taking prescription drugs, keep out of reach of children under 6 years of age, keep out of reach of children, consult a doctor if you have a medical condition prior to use, consult a doctor if you are pregnant or nursing Product Form: Capsule Dietary Needs: Certified Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified Package Quantity: 30 Primary dietary ingredient: Melatonin Primary dietary ingredient amount per serving: 2.5 mg Secondary dietary ingredients: Valerian Root TCIN: 81918218 UPC: 850017843318 Item Number (DPCI): 094-02-0725 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Catch some ZZ’s with the Care/of Sleep blend, a powerful combination of melatonin and herbs used for centuries. It’s formulated with clinically-backed ingredients and traditional ones, all in doses based on the latest research. Plus, you can pair any of our blends with a Care/of multivitamin, for an easy and effective supplement routine that lays the foundation for health and helps you address your unique goals. Proven ingredients Like melatonin, a hormone that helps you naturally fall asleep, and ashwagandha, an herb that helps calm the mind. Thoughtful quantities Ingredient doses your body can actually use, based on the most up-to-date science. No harmful extras None of the artificial colorants, sugars, and additives common to many vitamins and gummies. No artificial flavors colors or sweeteners A Vitamin or nutritional supplement product that does not contain artificial or synthetic flavors, colors, or sweeteners, as determined through 1) ingredient parsing and analysis; or 2) make an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain artificial or synthetic flavors, artificial synthetic colors, or synthetic sweeteners; or 3) carry an on-pack claim "artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners". Gluten Free A product that has an unqualified independent third-party certification, or carries an on-pack statement relating to the finished product being gluten-free. Non-GMO A product that has an independent third-party certification, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement relating to the final product being made without genetically engineered ingredients. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.