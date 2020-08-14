Avène

Care For Sensitive Lips

Keep your lips smooth, soft and smooch-ready with the Avène Care for Sensitive Lips. Formulated with a blend of nourishing moisturizers and antioxidants, this lip balm glides on smooth and clear, pampering your pout. Whether your lips are chapped or just in need of an extra layer of protection, this balm delivers. Wear alone for supple, soft lips or layer under your favorite lipstick to ensure your pout stays hydrated. Tube should provide approximately 60 applications with regular use.