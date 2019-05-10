Rouje

Cardigan Nono

£130.32

Buy Now Review It

At Rouje

Nono is so much more than a cardigan. You'll fall in love with it as soon as you touch it. What do we love so much about Nono ? Its cute puff sleeves and its cosy look. Renata is 174cm tall and is wearing a size 34. Nono is perfect to soften up a raw pair of jeans. Renata wears le Rouje de Paris in shades 03-Camille and 08-Nathalie. Little bit of advice : for the colour, please refer to the pictures, not the video! Fuzzy mohair bolero. Puff sleeves and lovely big buttons on the front. 86% mohair, 16% polyamide, 2% elastane. Hand wash it in cold water and don't tumble dry it.