Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
ReFa

Carat Face And Body Massage Roller

$290.00
At Macy's
A platinum, waterproof, multiangular massage roller for the face and body that helps visibly firm, tone and contour tired, puffy and sagging skin.
Featured in 1 story
Best Gifts For Long Distance Mom - Mother's Day
by Amanda Randone