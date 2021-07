Farm Rio

Caramel Raining Bananas Midi Dress

$165.00 $132.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

What a delicious way to enjoy sunny days ahead: the Caramel Raining Bananas Midi Dress is a wardrobe hero to keep forever! Its slim shape, the print, beaded tassels and open detailing are the right pick to match your fresh accessories and cheerful smile. You won’t get enough of it!