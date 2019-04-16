CBD CaraGold™ is a natural, water-based personal lubricant infused with the powerful healing ingredients of organic CBD oil. CaraGold Premium Personal Lubricant is also infused with food grade carrageenan, a form of red algae. In addition to creating a sensual and long-lasting glide, carrageenan has shown excellent potential in ongoing clinical studies as a potent inhibitor to HPV. CBD CaraGold™ organic lubrication is the only personal lubricant formulated with European-certified organic CBD hemp oil, which is made easily bio-available through our patent-pending transdermal transfer technology.