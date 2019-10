Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Strong Enough Blazer Dress

$130.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal ft. Cara Delevingne is our exclusive holiday drop with actress, model and philanthropist, Cara Delevingne. Inspired by our favorite female music idols from the '70s/'80s, the collection includes bold faux leather, statement denim, and killer embellishment. This dress features a mini silhouette, pocket at chest, button closure, decorative pockets at front, and padded shoulders. Lined.