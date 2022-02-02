Elsees

Car Shape Wireless Optical Mouse

$8.99

Wireless mouse connects to your computer via USB receiver (stored in the battery compartment). 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission to provide furthest reach 10 meters from the operation. Interface: USB 2.0 Power Supply: 2 x AAA Battery (not included) Note: The USB Reciver is inside the back case Product Description ●Color: Pink ●Tracking method: Optical ●Dimensions (approx.): 110mm x 55mm x 35mm ●Interface: USB 2.0 ●Resolution: 1200DPI/1800DPI ●Rated working Voltage:3.0V ●Rated working Current: 25mA ●Button: 2 Buttons + 1 Scroll Wheel ●System Compatibility: Windows 98 / ME / NT / 2000 / XP / Vista / Win 7 / Linux or Mac OS Special features: ●The wireless mouse is cost-effective way. The shape is ideal for any user. This mouse provides a qualified and durable solution that exceed the expectations of its value pricing. ●2.4GHz digital wireless transmission to provide furthest reach 10 meters from the operation ●16 automatically switchabel working frequency ●Wireless USB Optical Mouse ●Intelligent network functions ●Automatically Power-Saving sleeping function Specifications: ●1. Power Supply: 2 x AAA Battery (not included) ●2. Mouse type: Wireless Optical Mouse ●3. Interface: USB ●4. Button: 2 Buttons + 1 Scroll Wheel Package Content: ●1 x 2.4G Wireless Car Mouse ●1 x USB Receiver (Built inside)