Car Coat In Italian Double-cloth Wool

This swingy, '50s-inspired coat is cut from our signature double-cloth wool, which we've used in our collection every single year since 2001. The smooth, refined fabric takes color beautifully and is made exclusively for us by Italy's Manifattura di Carmignano mill (known the world over for its exceptional woolen fabrics). Details we love: the buttoned tab belt in the back and the subtle shoulder seams. It's like the vintage coat you've always wanted, but could never find (yay).