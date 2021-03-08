Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Alala
Captain Ankle Tight
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Alala
Knock them out with our best selling tight. With sheer mesh panels across the back of the knees, you'll look as amazing going as you did coming.
Need a few alternatives?
S+T
The Shorty Lauren Romper
BUY
C$120.00
Smash + Tess
S+T
The Banks Romper
BUY
C$135.00
Smash + Tess
Champion
Women's Heritage Jogger Tight
BUY
$68.00
Amazon
Intimately
Cozy Time Leggings
BUY
$19.95
$48.00
Free People
More from Alala
Alala
Quarter Zip
BUY
$83.00
$165.00
Alala
Alala
Mirage Crop Tight
BUY
$125.00
Carbon38
Alala
Alala Thermal Bra
BUY
$80.00
Alala
Alala
Alala Vamp Short - Black
BUY
£80.00
More from Leggings
S+T
The Shorty Lauren Romper
BUY
C$120.00
Smash + Tess
S+T
The Banks Romper
BUY
C$135.00
Smash + Tess
Champion
Women's Heritage Jogger Tight
BUY
$68.00
Amazon
Intimately
Cozy Time Leggings
BUY
$19.95
$48.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted