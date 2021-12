Homesick

THE RULER December 22 - January 19 A visionary architect with insurmountable drive who ascends to the top and builds legacies. Warming white whisky rooted with a solid base of cedar and teakwood. Element: Earth Ruler: Saturn Aligns With: Taurus, Cancer Top Notes: Citron, Bergamot, Amber Mid Notes: Teakwood, Tobacco Base Notes: White Whiskey, Cedar Bark