Lisa Says Gah

Capri Set – Floral Linen Cotton

$156.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

Details and Fit 55% Linen 45%Cotton Wash cold, lay flat to dry Custom Lisa Says Gah Floral Print Made in San Francisco Model wears size Small Size Small - Top Bust: 33in Length: 17.5in Size Small - Bottom Waist: 27in Length: 12in