Toteme

Capri Cotton-poplin Shirt

£200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Totême makes chic and simple wardrobe staples, like this plain white shirt. It's tailored from cotton-poplin and embroidered with a tonal logo. Wear yours tucked into tailoring or open over jeans and a tee. Wear it with: Totême Tank, Totême Jeans, Bottega Veneta Tote, BY FAR Mules, Nathalie Schreckenberg Earrings, Loren Stewart Necklace, Nathalie Schreckenberg Ring.