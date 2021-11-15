Capri Blue

Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle

$34.00 $27.20

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Featuring a shimmering capiz vessel, this candle infuses any space with Capri Blue's beloved Volcano scent - ensuring you'll stay soothed on even the busiest of days. Volcano: Tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes, redolent with lightly exotic mountain greens. (FRESH) About Capri Blue Capri Blue's iconic vessels and fragrances - proudly designed and poured in the USA - are a long-standing favorite at Anthropologie. The line pairs striking visuals with intoxicating fragrances to create beautifully scented products like soy-blended candles and vegan-formulated beauty care.