Capri Blue

Capri Blue Reed Diffuser

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

Fragrance Diffuser: Long-lasting and unforgettable fragrances can fill your space all day long Capri Blue Volcano: Drift away with iconic notes of tropical fruit and sugared citrus Signature Collection: This classy silhouette is the iconic vessel that started it all Capri Blue Diffuser: Our oil diffuser offers instant gratification of livable fragrance Inspired by contemporary fashion trends, Capri Blue creates exciting new products for every season Capri Blue Reed Diffuser 8 Oz. is gift boxed and comes in the Capri Blue signature blue bottle. The Volcano fragrance is tropical fruits and sugared citrus.