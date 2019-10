Gabriela Hearst

Capote Striped Merino Wool And Cashmere Maxi Dress

$1490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Fabric selection has always been the most important aspect of design to Gabriela Hearst — she puts time into researching and testing every textile used. This 'Capote' dress is spun from a dense, figure-hugging blend of merino wool and cashmere and patterned with flattering stripes. Pair yours with sandals in the summer, swapping for ankle boots come fall.