United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Umbra
Capelli Countertop Organizer
$19.99
At The Container Store
Hair accessories and styling tools are neatly contained on a countertop or inside a cabinet with the Capelli Countertop Organizer by Umbra. It's made from heat-resistant polycarbonate - it can safely accommodate unplugged styling tools such as a flat iron or curling iron - without waiting for the unit to cool down. There are fives sizes of tubes which allow you to store brushes, combs and styling tools with ease.