Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Lattelier
Cape-shape Cashmere Coat
$219.00
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lattelier
-Made from wool and cashmere blend fabric, warm and soft -A tent silhouette, loose fit and roomy, perfect for layering -Buttons closure at the front -Flat collar
Need a few alternatives?
Max Mara
Teramo Poncho
BUY
£316.00
£790.00
MatchesFashion
Epsion
Color Block Shawl Wrap
BUY
$19.59
$24.99
Amazon
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Wrap
BUY
$198.00
J. Crew
Madewell
Plaid Cape Scarf
BUY
C$89.75
Nordstrom
More from Lattelier
Lattelier
Maxi Faux Leather Coat
BUY
$139.00
$189.00
Lattelier
Lattelier
Cable Knit Cashmere Vest
BUY
$228.00
Lattelier
Lattelier
Cropped Denim Jacket
BUY
$108.00
Lattelier
Lattelier
Beaded Shoulder Evening Gown
BUY
$118.00
Lattelier
More from Outerwear
Bernardo
Sleeping Bag Jacket
BUY
$143.65
$200.00
Bernardo
Bernardo
Unreal Teddy Fur Peacoat
BUY
$135.15
$159.00
Barnardo
RDI
Buffalo Plaid Shacket
BUY
$39.97
$134.97
Nordstrom Rack
Lattelier
Cape-shape Cashmere Coat
BUY
$189.00
$219.00
Lattelier
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted