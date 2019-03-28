Description
Details .
Sizing.
The Olivia von Halle Capability Zebedee silk robe is crafted in 19 Momme silk and printed with our bestselling zebra print. The perfect addition to your nightwear repertoire, pair with the Lila Zebedee. If you have any questions at all please don't hesitate to email us at customerexperience@oliviavonhalle.com or call us on +44 (0) 20 7700 1007.
Olivia von Halle Luxury Ladies Silk Robe
100% Silk, 19 Momme
Cream printed silk full-length robe with a Nika printed silk sash
Jet Black piped silk trims
Shawl lapel, angled welt breast pocket, patch pockets to front, internal stay tie, self-tie sash, fully lined, long-line cuff sleeves
The perfect present, this piece comes beautifully gift-wrapped in tissue paper in a signature branded box
Product code SS1952
For the Capability style, please refer primarily to your dress size with 1-2 equating to an XS-S (8-10) and 3-4 equating to a M-L (12-14). However, if you are over 5ft 11 we would recommend taking a size 3-4. The model shown is 5ft 10, UK size 8 and is wearing an Olivia von Halle size 1-2. If you're unsure which size would fit you best please contact us at: customerexperience@oliviavonhalle.com or call us on +44 (0) 20 7700 1007. For our sizing chart please click the link below.
Sizing Chart