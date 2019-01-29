Olivia von Halle

Capability Constance Full Length Robe

£750.00

Description Details . Sizing. The Olivia von Halle Capability Constance silk robe is crafted in 19 Momme silk and adorned with a charming lobster print. The perfect addition to your nightwear repertoire, pair with the Bella Flamingo. If you have any questions at all please don't hesitate to email us at customerexperience@oliviavonhalle.com or call us on +44 (0) 20 7700 1007. Olivia von Halle Luxury Ladies Silk Robe 100% Silk, 19 Momme Navy printed silk full-length robe with a printed silk sash Ivory piped silk trims Shawl lapel, angled welt breast pocket, patch pockets to front, internal stay tie, self-tie sash, fully lined, long-line cuff sleeves The perfect present, this piece comes beautifully gift-wrapped in tissue paper in a signature branded box Product code PS1949 For the Capability style, please refer primarily to your dress size with 1-2 equating to an XS-S (8-10) and 3-4 equating to a M-L (12-14). However, if you are over 5ft 11 we would recommend taking a size 3-4. The model shown is 5ft 10, UK size 8 and is wearing an Olivia von Halle size 1-2. If you're unsure which size would fit you best please contact us at: customerexperience@oliviavonhalle.com or call us on +44 (0) 20 7700 1007. For our sizing chart please click the link below. Sizing Chart