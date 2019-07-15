Lark & Ro

Cap Sleeve Square Neck Seamed Fit And Flare Dress

$49.00 $34.30

Buy Now Review It

This knee length, fit and flare ponte knit dress features a square neckline, cap sleeves, and front and back princess seams. Lark & Ro’s collection of women’s dresses, blouses, dress shirts, cardigans, jackets, outerwear, and more marries soft fabrics with classic designs for easily paired pieces that take care of business. Our stylish selection includes office clothes for work, warm coats, and 100% cashmere sweaters as well as casual tops and formal dresses for parties and wedding guests.